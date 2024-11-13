The Tawang Police held a District-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, led by in-charge Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu. The session focused on bolstering inter-agency cooperation to curb narcotics activity in Tawang.

Key officials in attendance included Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Tasso Kato, Divisional Forest Officer Piyush Gaikwad, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, along with representatives from intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and the local Bazaar Committee.

Dy SP Kato presented ongoing strategies to combat drug trafficking, urging Bazaar Secretaries and Gaon Burahs to contribute intelligence that could aid in identifying local drug peddlers. Bazaar Secretaries proposed conducting surprise inspections in marketplaces as a preventive measure. Intelligence Bureau and paramilitary representatives also shared recommendations for improved coordination.

Concluding the meeting, Sang Khandu stressed the importance of regular NCORD sessions to stay vigilant against narcotics threats, noting the low incidence of NDPS cases but emphasising proactive steps to prevent escalation. He encouraged close cooperation among intelligence agencies and Bazaar Committees for early intervention.