The 2nd District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting to evaluate the progress of developmental activities under various schemes was held today at the DC office conference hall in Tawang. Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the meeting brought together key officials including Superintendent of Police DW Thongon, Additional Deputy Commissioners LW Bapu and Hakraso Kri, and Executive Engineers from the Work departments.

The session focused on reviewing the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, state-funded programmes, and other flagship initiatives in Tawang district. Departments presented their progress and achievements through PowerPoint presentations.

Deputy Commissioner Darang emphasized the need for geotagging of projects and timely submission of utilization certificates, citing delays as a factor in hindering further funding. He commended the quality of work but urged departments to maintain high standards and make the most of the remaining good weather before winter sets in. DC Darang also highlighted the critical issue of garbage disposal, urging the use of compost pits for kitchen waste and minimizing plastic use.