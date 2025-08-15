Arunachal: Tawang students launch biodegradable bag drive to tackle plastic waste

A youth-led environmental push took centre stage in Tawang on India’s 79th Independence Day, as the All Rhebla Gangsum Student Union (ARGSU) introduced biodegradable fibre bags in a bid to reduce plastic pollution in the region.

The launch, attended by district officials, security force representatives, and community leaders, was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Tawang. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jang, Hakraso Kri, along with officers from the JAT Regiment, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, and 90 RCC, were also present.

ARGSU President Rinchin Sangey said the project was prompted by growing concerns over litter from plastic waste, particularly with the district’s heavy tourist footfall. “We want both residents and visitors to adopt sustainable habits,” he explained, adding that taxi drivers would receive the eco-friendly bags for passengers to dispose of waste responsibly. The concept, he noted, was inspired by similar initiatives in Bhutan.

The union credited ADC Hakraso Kri for consistent guidance in the project’s rollout and called for continued community support for such environmental efforts. Local youths echoed the appeal, urging the public to reject plastic and switch to biodegradable options for the sake of the region’s environment and public health.