The Tawang District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, has issued a renewed safety advisory urging tourists to exercise caution while visiting high-altitude destinations, including Sela Pass, Bumla Pass, Sho-nga-tser Lake, PT Tso, and Chumi Gyatse (Holy Waterfalls). The advisory, dated January 7, 2025, follows reports of tourists venturing onto frozen lakes for photographs, risking their lives despite prior warnings.

Key safety guidelines:

Avoid Entering Frozen Lakes:

Tourists are strictly advised against stepping onto frozen lakes, as the ice may be unstable and unable to support human weight, posing a serious safety risk.

Prevent Littering:

Visitors are urged to preserve Tawang’s natural beauty by refraining from littering. Use designated dustbins and avoid carrying single-use plastic or non-biodegradable materials to protect the environment.

Follow Local Instructions:

In case of emergencies, adhere to guidance from local authorities, tour guides, or rescue teams to ensure safety.

Weather Awareness:

Always check weather forecasts and road conditions before traveling. Avoid visiting mountainous regions during heavy snowfall or extreme weather events.

Travel Precautions:

Equip vehicles with non-skid chains for snow-covered roads to prevent accidents.

Carry warm clothing, emergency kits, and communication devices for added safety.

Limit exposure to extreme temperatures, especially for those prone to high-altitude sickness.

Use experienced drivers for navigating snow-laden roads.

Acclimatization and Health Precautions:

Tourists are advised to acclimatize before traveling to high-altitude areas. Individuals with pre-existing health conditions should seek medical consultation, carry necessary medications, and take extra precautions.

The Department of Tourism emphasized that while Tawang offers breathtaking winter landscapes, public safety remains paramount. Tourists are urged to comply with the advisory to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.