The sacred Torgya Dungyur Chenmo festival celebrated every three years, commenced with grandeur and spiritual fervour at the Tawang Ganden Namgyal Monastery.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering graced the inaugural day of the festival, witnessing the vibrant traditions of the Monpa community unfold in a spectacular display of ritual dances and sacred ceremonies.

The Torgya festival holds immense spiritual significance for the people of Tawang and the Monyul region, emphasizing community welfare, environmental harmony, and blessings for farmers.

Through intricate Chaam dances performed by monks adorned in elaborate costumes and masks, the festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, eradicates misfortunes, and seeks protection from natural calamities. A key highlight of the event is the sacred Torma ritual, aimed at invoking prosperity and safeguarding the well-being of all sentient beings.



Also Read: Arunachal CM vows to bridge development gaps in Siang district

MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his gratitude to the Abbot of Tawang Monastery, His Eminence Sheling Tulku Rinpoche, and the monks for welcoming him into this profound tradition. He also acknowledged the contributions of various dignitaries, including Dokaa Chairman Jambey Wangdi, SP D.W. Thongon, outgoing Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade V.S. Rajput, incoming Commander Bhupal Singh, Director of DoKAA Kalden, Public Leader Tenzin Monpa, and Thutan, among others, who joined in the festivities.

In his remarks, MLA Tsering highlighted the cultural and spiritual richness of the festival, emphasizing its role in preserving ancestral traditions and fostering unity within the community. He described the event as a profound reminder of the timeless wisdom and spiritual heritage that guide the Monpa people.

The Torgya Dungyur Chenmo festival remains a symbol of the Monpa community’s resilience, cultural pride, and commitment to maintaining harmony with nature and each other. MLA Tsering expressed his honour and gratitude for being part of such a meaningful and spiritually enriching occasion.

The celebration is expected to draw visitors and devotees over the coming days, further promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.