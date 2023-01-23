A review cum coordination meeting with all the Zila Parishad Members, DPDO, Member Secretaries and PTAs of Panchayati Raj department,Tawang was Chaired by Leki Gombu, Chairperson Zila Parishad Tawang in his office chamber on January 23.

Speaking in the meeting , the Zila Parishad Chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu said the comiitee have to immidiately start work under SOR 10% share of state own resources as per guidelines. He informed that many other districts have already completed the works taken up and funds from state share has also been placed to them. He asked all the ZPMs to immediately take up the work in their respective zila constituencies in consultation with Gram panchayats and developmental activities taken up under 14 th FC are to be completed by February 2023.

While activities taken up under 15 th FC, RGSA, ECC and Health grants are to be completed and utilisation certificate to be submitted by march 2023, he added that there shouldn't be any deviation from the guidelines issued by the Government and by february 2023 the works under SOR is to be completed, state govt shall not provide any fund further to non performing panchayats he informed.

Earlier in his welcome address Tenzin Jambey District Panchayat Development officer informed the house about the purpose of meeting and matters discussed in the recent state level meeting, and further instruction recieved from the directorate of panchyati raj for immidiate implementation and completion of schemes without compromising the quality of work and without deviating from the guidelines issued by the government.

The ZPMs, Member Secretaries and PTAs also kept their suggestions and grievances in implementing the schemes.