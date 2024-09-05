Jyoti Panka, a 35-year-old Political Science teacher from Arunachal Pradesh, was honoured with the prestigious National Teacher's Award 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The award recognises Panka's outstanding contributions to education and her innovative teaching methods.

Panka, currently a Post Graduate Teacher at PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School in Longding, has nearly 12 years of teaching experience. Her career began in 2013 as a Trained Graduate Teacher in Kalaktang, West Kameng, before moving to Khonsa and eventually securing her current position through the APPSC examination in 2019.

The educator's impact extends beyond the classroom through projects like "Ek Kadam Sundarta Ki Aur," a school beautification initiative, and "Chale Gaon Ki Aur," which encourages students to teach in rural areas during vacations. As an NSS Programme Officer from 2014 to 2017, Panka organized social activities and awareness campaigns in remote villages, promoting unity under the motto "Not Me but You."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Panka demonstrated her adaptability by launching the "School Chale Hum" YouTube channel to facilitate remote learning for students. Her dedication has previously earned her a state silver medal and the State Teachers Award.

The National Awards to Teachers, constituted by the Ministry of Education, celebrate educators who have significantly improved school education quality and positively influenced their students' lives through innovative approaches and unwavering commitment.