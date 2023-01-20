Arunachal Teachers' Association (ATA) on January 19 threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement during the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education examinations if the government fails to address its demands.

In an official statement, the teachers' association has demanded the state government to ''completely bifurcate'' the elementary directorate and the secondary directorate down to the block level.

The association further said that it submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on January 19 urging the state government to modify the existing recruitment rules for all categories of employees working under the two directorates.

As per the statement, further demanded that no appointment should be done in the posts of district adult education officer, assistant project officer, and block education officer.

The association also urged the government to review the ISSE byelaw and the post of deputy state project director or state project director (ISSE), and added, ''The posts should be inducted from the parent department.”

Arunachal Teachers' Association also sought enhancement of earned leave from 10 days to 20 days and immediate renovation and construction of all dilapidated school infrastructure and teacher’s quarters.

The association further expressed anguish over the lack of response from the government and claimed that despite repeated demands, the government has failed to address our issues.

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