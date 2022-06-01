The Arunachal Teachers' Association (ATA) has expressed gratitude to the state government for implementing the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP) for teachers on par with other departments, as requested by the ATA.

According to the ATA, all other departments have previously implemented the MACP for their personnel as per the 6th Central Pay Commission, but the education department is still using the previous time-bound scheme for instructors.

"Many departments that had been using the time-bound method had shifted to the MACP as well. Since 2018, the ATA has been lobbying the government of Arunachal Pradesh to take the matter into consideration," it stated.

On May 30, the state administration authorised the MACP for teachers.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, and others who assisted in fulfilling the ATA's request were also thankful.