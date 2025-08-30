Arunachal teachers trained on updated pedagogical methods at DIET Pasighat

The four-day in-service training programme on the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022) concluded successfully on Thursday, August 28 at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Pasighat, East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme, inaugurated on August 25 by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani as Chief Guest and East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing as Guest of Honour, saw the active participation of 40 teachers representing various educational blocks of the district.

Under the guidance of DIET Principal Tapang Taki, the training aimed at equipping teachers with updated teaching techniques and methodologies in line with the NCF-FS 2022. Faculty members and ministerial staff of DIET Pasighat also played an integral role in ensuring the smooth execution of the sessions.

At the valedictory session, Principal Tapang Taki distributed training completion certificates to the participants. In his remarks, he emphasized the importance of such programmes in strengthening the professional capacity of teachers. “Teachers trained under such initiatives will be better equipped with modern pedagogical skills, which will significantly enhance student learning outcomes,” he stated.

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), as a nodal centre for professional development, continues to focus on empowering teachers at the grassroots level to ensure the overall improvement of elementary and secondary education in the region.