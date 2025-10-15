Arunachal team secures runner-up at motorsport rally of Himalayas

A team from Arunachal Pradesh has made history by finishing runner-up at the Rally of Himalayas, marking the first time the state was represented in this gruelling high-altitude motorsport event.

The team, consisting of rally veteran Lhakpa Tsering, Naku Hage Chada, and Jaongam Mirip Singpho, competed from October 9-12 across some of the most challenging mountain terrain in the country.

The rally tested participants with extreme conditions, including thin air, snow-covered passes, and unpredictable weather. Lhakpa Tsering, driving a Toyota Hilux, secured the runner-up spot in the Above 1850 cc category, while Naku Hage Chada won the Up to 1350 cc category. Jaongam Mirip Singpho played a crucial support role throughout the competition.

The team faced difficult routes such as Hamta and Rohtang, where several stages had to be modified or canceled due to harsh conditions. Despite these obstacles, the trio demonstrated resilience, precision, and teamwork that kept them at the top of their categories.

Speaking about the experience, Lhakpa Tsering said, “The Rally of Himalayas pushed us to our limits. From the extreme cold to unpredictable tracks, every stage demanded focus and trust between teammates. This achievement is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and everyone who values the spirit of adventure.”

The performance also highlighted the importance of reliable machinery and equipment in extreme conditions, as the Hilux proved stable and dependable on the demanding mountain trails.