Arunachal Pradesh's young footballer Megam Amo scored his first international goal while representing the Bashundhara Football School (BBFS) Under-14 team from India at the Singa Cup in Singapore on November 3.



Playing as a striker and wearing jersey number 11, Megam found the net in the team's second league match, helping BBFS secure a 2-0 victory after losing their opening match 1-2.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two more league matches on November 4, following which the tournament will move into the knockout stages.

Megam, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, is an emerging football talent and the son of senior IPS officer Tumme Amo, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Itanagar Capital Range.

He is also the captain of the Under-14 Arunachal Pradesh Schools (ARPS) team, where he plays as a number 10 midfielder. The team represented the North-East Zone after emerging as champions in the CBSE football tournament.

Megam has previously drawn attention for his performances in school-level football competitions. He scored a decisive goal during a penalty shootout in the North-East regional CBSE tournament, helping his team secure a crucial victory.

His performances, along with those of his brother, have also received recognition from the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for representing the state at regional and national-level school competitions.

Megam's goal at the Singa Cup marks an important milestone in his budding football career as he continues to represent India at the international youth level.