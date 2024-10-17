The inaugural Arunachal Test Championship launched with much fanfare at DPS Jullang, marking a significant moment in the state's sporting landscape. The event, spearheaded by Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) under the leadership of club president Suraj Tayem, has been hailed by athletes and enthusiasts alike for reviving interest in test cricket, a format often overlooked in the region.

The tournament’s opening ceremony saw dignitaries such as Gangte Vijay, Treasurer of the United Naharlagun Cricket Club, and Kipa Mero, Chairperson of Kipa Mero Women Cricket Club, grace the occasion, setting a tone of anticipation for the competition ahead. The first match featured a face-off between ICC and Caden Cricket Club (CCC), promising an exciting display of local cricketing talent.

Winning the toss, ICC opted to bat first, getting off to a steady start. However, early optimism faded with a sudden collapse, as the team found themselves at 110 for 5 by the 25th over due to a series of dismissals. The ICC innings was revived through the resilience of Ankit Gupta and Rakesh Kumar, who stitched together a crucial sixth-wicket stand worth 86 runs. Ankit's valiant knock of 68 runs paved the way for a more competitive total. Rakesh Kumar continued to anchor the innings, forming another valuable 100-run partnership with Rupesh Mishra, who contributed 41 runs before falling. Rakesh’s unbeaten 84 helped ICC reach 296 in 75 overs.

CCC's bowling was led by the impressive Loli Yangfo, whose five-wicket haul (5 for 53) kept ICC’s scoring in check. Supporting efforts from Nabam Tempo and Kamsha Yangfo, who claimed two wickets each, ensured ICC didn’t run away with the game.

In response, CCC faced a challenging start, with four of their top-order batsmen back in the pavilion for just 58 runs by stumps on Day 1. The uphill task of chasing down ICC's total remained as the match entered the second day.

CCC's batting woes continued into Day 2, as the team was bowled out for a mere 117 runs, giving ICC a commanding lead of 179 runs. Exercising the follow-on, ICC put CCC back in to bat, but the Caden lineup struggled once again. Despite a promising opening stand of 40 runs, wickets fell at regular intervals, culminating in CCC’s second innings collapse for 112 runs. Yowa Topu was the standout performer with the ball for ICC, claiming an impressive six-wicket haul that sealed a victory by an innings and 67 runs.

At the post-match presentation, ICC president Suraj Tayem praised the players and umpires for upholding the spirit of the game. He expressed his delight over ICC's victory and lauded the outstanding performances by the U-19 and U-23 bowlers, particularly the efforts from Yowa Topu and Loli Yangfo, which underscored the talent emerging from the state's cricketing youth. Tayem urged the state cricketing authorities to recognize the top performers in the tournament and provide them with further opportunities to represent Arunachal Pradesh at higher levels.

Rakesh Kumar, who was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance with 84* runs and four wickets, credited ICC for organizing the championship and offering players a platform to hone their skills in the longer format. Both young bowlers, Loli Yangfo (5 wickets in the first innings for CCC) and Yowa Topu (6 wickets in the second innings for ICC), expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to compete and thanked the organizers for their efforts in promoting cricket in the region.

The next fixture of the Arunachal Test Championship will see ICC take on the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) from October 18-19, 2024, at DPS Jullang. As the tournament progresses, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating more thrilling action in the days ahead.