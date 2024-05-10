In a bid to curb rising noise pollution in Tezu, Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, authorities have issued stern warnings against bike owners and garage operators found violating noise pollution regulations. The crackdown comes amidst growing concerns over the adverse effects of noise pollution on public health and well-being.

Under the directive issued by T Amo, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Lohit, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Tezu Police Station has been tasked with apprehending bike owners responsible for excessive noise emissions. Offenders will face fines, warnings, and potential bike seizure or driving license cancellation for repeat violations. Additionally, garage owners have been warned against fitting modified horns or silencers that contravene regulations outlined in the Motor Vehicles Act.

"Such noise pollution not only disturbs the peace but also poses serious health risks, including hearing loss, to the general public," said SSP T Amo. Citing the Motor Vehicles Act amendment of 2019, Section 190(2), he emphasized the legal consequences for those found guilty of causing air and noise pollution through the use of pressure horns and modified silencers.

According to the amendment, offenders could face penalties of up to Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment for a duration of up to six months. The initiative extends beyond Tezu, with other OCs urged to take similar action within their jurisdictions.