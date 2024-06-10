The Women's Police Station (WPS) in Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, now has a Legal Aid Clinic (LAC) to provide free legal services to citizens. This initiative, established by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), aims to facilitate access to justice for marginalized groups, including women, missing children, and victims of offences against children.

This development complies with the Supreme Court of India's order dated September 19, 2022, in the case of Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs. Union of India & Ors, which mandates easy access to justice for vulnerable sections of society. It also aligns with the National Legal Services Authority's framework to ensure early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages.

The newly established LAC was inaugurated by Tage Halley, District & Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lohit. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of several key figures, including Kakit Duggong, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Mary Jonnam, Secretary of DLSA; Officers-in-Charge of the Police Station and Women Police Station, Tezu; the Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel; the President of the Bar Association of Tezu; court staff; legal aid functionaries; and police personnel.

In his speech, the DLSA Chairman emphasized the importance and functions of the Legal Aid Clinic and Para Legal Volunteers (PLV). He highlighted how PLVs act as grassroots workers, bridging the gap between legal service institutions and the general public, ensuring that individuals seeking legal assistance have access to free legal aid through the nearest legal service institutions.

The newly set-up clinic will cater to the legal needs of the people and will be manned by a dedicated PLV, who will assist legal aid seekers approaching the LAC.

Additionally, the DLSA Chairman inaugurated the offices of the Secretary DLSA, Lohit, and the Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel at the ADR building in Tezu.