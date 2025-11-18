Arunachal: Tezu’s first private hospital, Peelomai Tayang Memorial, inaugurated

Healthcare services in the Lohit and Anjaw districts received a significant boost with the inauguration of Peelomai Tayang Memorial Hospital, the first private hospital in Tezu. The facility was formally inaugurated by Dr Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Health Minister and MLA of Tezu.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Chai said the hospital would play a crucial role in improving access to quality medical care in the region. “This hospital will go a long way in addressing the healthcare needs of the people of Lohit and Anjaw districts,” he noted.



The hospital has been established by Ojing Pul, son of former Chief Minister late Kalikho Pul, as a tribute to the family’s commitment to public welfare. Both Dr. Chai and Ojing Pul shared their vision for enhanced medical services and expressed confidence that the facility would set new standards in private healthcare delivery in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.



Situated opposite the Botanical Garden in Tezu town, the hospital’s opening marks a milestone in the district’s medical infrastructure, offering residents access to improved healthcare closer to home.