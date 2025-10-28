Arunachal: Third search operation launched to trace missing Jamok Pansa in Dibang Valley

The search for Jamok Pansa, who has been missing since September 22, 2025, continues under challenging conditions in the remote Dibang Valley district, as authorities launch a third phase of the search and rescue operation.

Officials confirmed that the second phase of the operation, which began earlier this month, had to be called off on October 26 due to adverse weather, including incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and heavy snowfall that made further progress impossible.

The previous search team — comprising personnel from the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP), local porters, ALCs, and two trainee APCS officers — was forced to retreat midway to Anini for safety reasons.



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Undeterred by the setback, authorities launched a third operation on October 27, dispatching an eight-member team from Anini towards the designated search area. The District Administration, in close coordination with all assisting agencies, continues to make every effort to locate Pansa despite the extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions in the region.

The administration has expressed deep gratitude to all participating agencies, volunteers, and local guides for their unwavering commitment and resilience in the ongoing mission.