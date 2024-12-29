The Dangaria Baba Puja and Mela, celebrated annually on the last Saturday of the year, attracted a large and diverse crowd at Raneghat, with devotees from all religious backgrounds gathering in droves to pay their respects at the revered temple.

From early morning on Saturday, hundreds of devotees, including locals and visitors from across the country, lined up at the temple premises to offer prayers. The mela (fair) saw several vendors from Pasighat and neighboring regions such as Jonai, Silapathar, and Dibrugarh setting up stalls, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Local Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, attended the celebrations and emphasized the significance of Dangaria Baba Temple as a key religious tourism site for both the district and the state. He highlighted that the temple, which dates back to the 1960s and 70s, draws devotees from all faiths – including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and followers of indigenous beliefs like Donyi-Polo – due to its association with Dangaria Baba, regarded as a nature god with supernatural powers that transcend religious divisions.

Retired Chief Engineer of the PWD, Er. Atop Lego, who also participated in the puja, shared that the temple had brought healing and divine intervention to countless devotees over the years. He recounted the history of the temple’s establishment during the mid-1960s when the government was building the Pasighat-Pangin road. According to Lego, the area was plagued by accidents involving both men and machinery, which ceased after the temple was constructed. Today, many travelers passing by the road stop to offer prayers for a safe journey.

The Dangaria Baba Mandir, situated under a large Banyan tree near the Siang Bridge (Raneghat/Pasighat Bridge), began its celebrations in 1962 when PWD engineers working on the road project started the puja as a protective measure. Temple sources also pointed out that the temple’s popularity continues to grow each year, attracting pilgrims from various religious backgrounds. Notably, a Muslim painter was responsible for repainting the temple, underscoring the temple's inclusive nature.

As the attendance continues to rise year after year, there is a growing call for the Dangaria Baba temple to be developed into a major tourist destination. The temple management suggests extending the celebrations to three days, which could boost the local economy and provide significant benefits to nearby communities.

In light of its increasing importance, the Tourism Department of Arunachal Pradesh is urged to recognize Dangaria Baba as a potential revenue-generating pilgrimage site. The state boasts several other pilgrimage locations, such as Parsuram Kundh, Bismak Nagar, Mali-Lithan, and the Siva Linga of Ziro, which could be developed into a comprehensive tourist circuit, further promoting the region’s religious and cultural heritage.