Thousands of BJP supporters from the Kurung Kumey district gathered to warmly welcome Pani Taram, the BJP candidate contesting from the Koloriang assembly constituency situated near the Indo-China border. Taram is set to challenge the 15-year incumbent MLA Lokam Tassar.

Having served as the MLA for Koloriang from 2014 to 2019, Taram brings both administrative experience and a deep understanding of the constituency's needs. Prior to his political career, Taram served as an officer in horticulture.

Addressing the media, Taram articulated his vision for Koloriang, highlighting its potential for development in various sectors including tourism and culture. He emphasized the constituency's unique attributes, such as its lush flora and fauna, and its distinction as the "new Cherrapunjee of Northeast India." Despite facing challenges such as heavy snowfall and rainfall, Taram expressed his determination to transform Koloriang into a model constituency.

"I am committed to representing all constituents, regardless of their political affiliations," Taram affirmed. "My leadership is inclusive, and I urge all BJP leaders in the constituency to rally behind my candidacy. Together, we can address longstanding issues such as electoral malpractices and uphold the rule of law."