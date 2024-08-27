Arunachal: Three Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge in Upper Subansiri
Three Army personnel lost their lives after their truck fell into a gorge on the Trans-Arunachal Highway. The incident occurred near the Tapi area in Upper Subansiri, and the deceased have been identified as Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish.
Three Army personnel were killed after the truck they were traveling in fell into a gorge near the Tapi area, in Upper Subansiri on the Trans-Arunachal Highway.
The personnel have been identified as Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
In a similar incident in June, five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed after being swept away in flash floods while their tank was crossing a river in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of eastern Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control with China.
Four jawans and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill, when there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, according to PTI.
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