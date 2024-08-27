Three Army personnel were killed after the truck they were traveling in fell into a gorge near the Tapi area, in Upper Subansiri on the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The personnel have been identified as Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident in June, five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed after being swept away in flash floods while their tank was crossing a river in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of eastern Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control with China.

Four jawans and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill, when there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, according to PTI.