Arunachal: Three arrested in TRIHMS hospital theft case, gang targeted unlocked vehicles

Arunachal police arrested three individuals involved in a series of thefts targeting parked vehicles at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), following sustained surveillance and investigation.

The case came to light after TRIHMS authorities submitted a written complaint on November 19, reporting repeated theft incidents within the hospital premises. Based on CCTV footage, police identified one of the suspects, Md. Anwar Hussain (29), who was later found lying on a hospital ward bed pretending to be a patient in an attempt to evade arrest. He was apprehended by Ct. Ganesh Upadhyay of the TRIHMS Police Outpost.

Subsequent interrogation led police to two more accomplices — Md. Sheikh (33) and Jakir Hussain (20) — who were arrested from Panchayat Colony. The operation was carried out by a team led by SI Vivek Linggi, SI Niri Rama, and HC Lham Tsering.

Accused Identified

Md. Anwar Hussain (29)

S/o Ramjan Ali

Village: Fatehpur, PO/PS Laluk

District: Lakhimpur, Assam

Md. Sheikh (33)

S/o Late Suleman Sheikh

Village: Dharmopur No.1, PO/PS Laluk

District: Lakhimpur, Assam

Jakir Hussain (20)

S/o Kobber Hussain

Village: Karunabari, PO/PS Laluk

District: Lakhimpur, Assam

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed a consistent modus operandi. They checked randomly parked vehicles to identify those left unlocked, stealing cash and valuables. In cases where windows were half-open, they reached inside to unlock the doors. Their targeted locations included marketplaces, hospitals, offices, and residential parking spaces. A fourth accomplice believed to be part of the same theft network is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS (ICR Naharlagun), urged the public to remain vigilant, ensure vehicles are properly secured, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or by dialing 112.