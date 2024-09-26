Three Zila Parishad members in Arunachal Pradesh have been disqualified for campaigning against their own party's candidates during recent elections.

The District Election Officer announced the decision on September 18, 2024, citing anti-party activities as the reason for their removal.

The disqualified members, all affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are Tanam Nacho from the 22-Nacho ST Assembly Constituency, Ponga Gongo, and Yami Hali from the 24 ST Assembly Constituency.

Nacho represented Zila Parishad Member (ZPM) 2-Nacho, while Gongo and Hali held positions as ZPM 11-Bariijo and ZPM 16-Gite Ripa, respectively.