A three-day training and demonstration program on "Mushroom Cultivation Technology" was successfully conducted by the Mushroom Development Centre (MDC) under the District Horticulture Officer, East Siang District, from February 5th to 7th, 2025.

The sessions were held at Rayang village (Ruksin circle), Namsing village (Mebo Sub-division), and the MDC training hall (GTC Pasighat).

The program saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 individuals, including members of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs), farmers, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants praised the initiative and urged the department to conduct more such training programs.



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The training aimed to equip attendees with fundamental knowledge of mushroom cultivation and spawn production technology. Special emphasis was placed on oyster and button mushroom farming, hands-on demonstrations, and value addition techniques. The program also highlighted self-employment opportunities and the potential for sustainable income generation through mushroom farming. Additionally, trainees learned how to recycle mushroom substrate as organic manure for additional income.

District Horticulture Officer (DHO) A.R. Ering welcomed the participants and outlined the program's objectives. The training featured expert guidance from Dr. R.C. Shakywar (Associate Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, CHF Pasighat), Shri Oyin Tayeng (SDHO Pasighat), Smty Oyi Modi (HDO Pasighat), Dr. Aido Taloh (HDO Ruksin), Ms. Nuka Dai (HDO MDC In-charge Pasighat), and Sri Bini Tagom (HMO Mebo).

Participants received mushroom cultivation kits, informative pamphlets, and certificates upon completion of the program.