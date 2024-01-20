In a devastating incident near Hawai in Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh, a vehicle with registration number AS23AD7360 met with a horrific accident, resulting in the loss of three lives. The incident occurred as the vehicle, en route from Tinsukia, veered off the mountain road, plunging into a perilous descent.

The victims have been identified as employees of Rajapati Garage located on Makum Road in Tinsukia.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.