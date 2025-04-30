Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang police arrested three individuals within 24 hours in connection with the murder of 60-year-old Nabam Rungku, a resident of Keko village, who was allegedly shot dead in Dissing Forest on April 19.

The case came to light when an FIR was lodged by the victim’s father-in-law, Takar Tana, on April 29 at 4 pm. Acting promptly, Superintendent of Police, Pakke Kessang, directed the Officer-in-Charge of Pakke Kessang Police Station, SI Patto Gami, to register the case under Pakke Kessang PS Case No. 04/2025, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special team comprising Inspector Thony Tayeng, SI Patto Gami, SI Taluk Taku, and HC Vikash Gyadi was formed under the supervision of the SP. By early morning on April 30, at around 4:00 am, all three accused, identified as Pade Nabam (38), Tamar Tana (26), and Takar Techi (32) were detained.

It was revealed that the victim had been buried before the FIR was filed. Accordingly, an exhumation order was obtained from the Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang, and the body was exhumed in the presence of Executive Magistrate-cum-CO Durin Dai. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the designated District Hospital by the medical officer.

Forensic experts from the Principal PTC arrived promptly following a wireless message and carried out an examination of the remains. A fired bullet pellet was recovered from the deceased's body and seized as evidence.

Two suspected SBBL firearms believed to have been used in the crime were also seized. After interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the murder.

SP Pakke Kessang ensured that the District Administration, DMO, and Principal PTC were informed in advance, enabling a smooth and timely investigation.