In Arunachal Pradesh, three independent legislators have pledged unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The MLAs in question - Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow - communicated their decision through a formal letter of support addressed to Chief Minister Khandu, as confirmed by BJP sources.

Expressing gratitude for their backing, Chief Minister Khandu stated, "Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh." He emphasized that their decision underscores their commitment to the state's progress and development.

Simai, representing Nampong, and Sawin, from Khonsa East constituency, both ran independently after not receiving BJP tickets during the April 19 polls. Meanwhile, first-time MLA Tenzin Nima Glow emerged victorious from the Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating a two-time BJP incumbent.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 seats out of 60, solidifying its majority. The National People’s Party (NPP) claimed five seats, with the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) securing three. Additionally, the People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats, while the opposition Congress party clinched one.

The NPP and NCP are both integral members of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), further bolstering the BJP-led coalition's strength in the state.

The alliance of independent legislators with the ruling BJP government is expected to fortify stability and governance in Arunachal Pradesh, promising continued efforts towards the state's growth and prosperity.

Chief Minister Khandu concluded by saying, "Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising."