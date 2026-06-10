Arunachal: Three killed in landslide near highway construction site in Upper Siang

Three people, including a local BJP leader, were killed and several others injured in a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on June 10.

The incident occurred in the Migging area and is suspected to be linked to ongoing highway construction work in the region.

According to preliminary reports, the landslide struck a populated area, trapping residents and causing multiple casualties. The injured were immediately shifted to Yingkiong for medical treatment.

Local MLA Alo Libang said the deceased included a BJP leader from a local village, his wife and his wife's sister.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Upper Siang district, where concerns have been raised over the impact of infrastructure construction activities in landslide-prone areas.

Rescue and relief operations were launched soon after the incident, with local authorities and emergency responders rushing to the site.

While officials are yet to release a detailed report, initial information suggests that the landslide may have been triggered by ongoing highway construction work in the area.

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have begun an inquiry into the incident, and further details are awaited.