The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested three more people on December 29 in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hanggung Yaying (52), Matin Yaying (27) and Obur Jerang (28) have been apprehended in connection with regularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) (APPSCCE)-2017.

Notably among the three arrested two of the accused are government employees.

With the fresh arrest, the total numbers of arrests now stand at 37.

Also Read: Arunachal: Special Investigation Team arrests two for cheating job aspirants

''After detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of suspects, SIC (Vig) PS has further arrested 03 (three) more persons in the case on 29/12/2022, all of them are Govt. officials. As such. the total arrests in the case now stand at 34 (Thirty-seven),'' an official statement from police said.

A few days back, the SIC had also arrested two additional government officials for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

On the other hand, Tanyang Gaduk, 57, who was arrested in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam, was granted interim bail for 20 days by the Yupia Session Court on December 8.

As per sources, Gaduk has been granted bail on medical grounds. He will be heading to Gangaram Hospital, Delhi for medical treatment.

The Session Court on December 7, 2022, heard a bail petition by as many as six accused who were arrested in the initial stage in connection with the paper leak case.