The Yomgo River in Aalo witnessed a vibrant and unique Tiranga Yatra today, organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of the 30-Aalo West Unit. The event, held as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, was led with great enthusiasm by Adv Topin Ete, the MLA of Aalo West.

Starting from Wak and concluding at Kabu, MLA Ete, along with numerous participants, navigated the Yomgo River while waving the Indian tricolor. The event was flagged off by Mamung Hage, the Deputy Commissioner of West Siang District, who commended the initiative for its patriotic spirit and community involvement.

Adv Ete expressed his gratitude to the district administration, army personnel, rafting instructor Gevas Ete, public leaders, and all the participants for their support and involvement in making the Tiranga Yatra a memorable success.