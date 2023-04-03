One of the Tirap jailbreak accused and hardcore NSCN cadre Rocksen Homchha was apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers along with a joint team of CRPF, IRBn and STF in the wee hours of April 3.

The accused was arrested upon receiving inputs from DC Tirap Hento Karga following which a manhunt was launched with the combined operation team of Tirap police, 6Assam Rifles, 36Bn CRPF, IRBn and STF headed by SP Tirap Kardak Riba.

The joint team of security personnel successfully apprehended Rocksan Humcha with AK-47 Rifles from deep jungle of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga congratulated the joint operation team for the breakthrough over Jailbreakers and the killer of IRBn personnel martyr Wangniam Bosai.

He said that such incidents shouldn't happen in the near future for which security forces will have to be more alert while discharging their duties at jail.

Earlier, two hardcore NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction militants escaped from the Khonsa jail in Tirap district on March 26 after killing a constable and critically injuring another security personnel.

The two militants have been identified as Tipu Kitnya and Rocksen Homchha.

According to reports, the two militants fled after stealing the officer's weapons. Wangnyien Bosai has been identified as the deceased police officer.

Also read : Arunachal: NSCN cadres escape from Tirap jail after killing IRBn personnel