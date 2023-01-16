Joining rest of the country, Tirap Police observed 'Road Safety Week' at District HQ Khonsa and Deomali from Jan 11-17.



During the weeklong observance, several activities such as, intensive MV check, display of road safety banners, distribution of pamphlets/play cards, distribution of rose flowers to the traffic violators as sign of gesture, spot drawing competition on mandatory & cautionary road/traffic signs among others were carried out.



On the 6th day of programme, an awareness campaign was conducted for the taxi operators and drivers of Khonsa and Deomali. Aims & objectives of 'Road Safety Week', road safety measures and rules, traffic signs/symbols, MV Act and its penal sections were imparted to the participants. It was followed by distribution of cash prizes to the winners of drawing competition.



The National Road Safety Week will be commemorated in India beginning from January 11 until January 17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has organized this awareness week with the aim of encouraging road safety practices among people. This will involve activities including workshops, seminars, and free fatigue checks of truck drivers and educating them about road safety.



The World Road Statistics, 2018 ranked India first in terms of road fatalities across 199 countries. The Central and State governments in India have come together in an effort to decrease road fatalities.

The number of people killed in car accidents in 2016 was 1.50 lakh, with the figure falling to 1.47 lakh in 2017. However, the following year, in 2018, it grew to 1.49 lakh, as per the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report.



To tackle this problem the central government introduced the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in 2019. Its aim was to improve road safety in Indian states. Several recommendations from the Group of State Transport Ministers were considered.



Among the significant ones are increasing fines for rule-breakers, extending the period for renewing driving licenses, increasing the minimum compensation for death caused by accidents, and so on. Despite global stagnancy during COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the death toll due to road accidents has reached 29,415 just between March and June