Arunachal to begin first ever commercial coal mining at Namchik–Namphuk block

The Central government is all set to launch commercial coal mining operations in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, October 5 marking a milestone in the state’s economic and industrial landscape. The initiative aims to end years of unregulated extraction and wastage of resources while ushering in a new phase of growth, employment, and energy security.

In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Coal announced that October 6, 2025, will be a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh with the formal commencement of mining activities at the Namchik–Namphuk coal block — the state’s first commercial coal mine.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, will perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony at the project site, after which the mining lease will be formally handed over to the operating company.

Located in the Changlang district, the Namchik–Namphuk coal block holds estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes and was initially allocated in 2003. However, the project remained stalled for years due to administrative, environmental, and logistical challenges. It was successfully revived through an auction process in 2022, paving the way for private participation in the coal sector.

According to the ministry, the project is expected to generate an annual revenue of over ₹100 crore for the Arunachal Pradesh government, significantly boosting the state’s financial resources and development prospects.

The ministry further stated that exploration and auctioning of critical mineral blocks are also underway in the Northeast. Two mineral blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and five in Assam have been placed under the auction process, as part of India’s broader mission to secure critical resources and promote industrial self-reliance.

Officials added that the early operationalisation of these mining blocks will not only strengthen the region’s industrial base but also create significant employment opportunities, benefiting local communities and small-scale industries dependent on the mining supply chain.