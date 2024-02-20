The stage is set for an electrifying start to the 77th Santosh Trophy as Arunachal Pradesh gears up to take on the five-time champion, Goa, in the tournament's opening match. Scheduled to kick off at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on February 21, the match promises a thrilling showdown between the hosts and the seasoned contenders.

Hosted by Arunachal Pradesh, the prestigious football tournament will witness fierce competition among teams from different regions of India. Group A, which includes Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Services, Kerala, and Assam, guarantees intense matches right from the outset. On the other hand, Group B comprises Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram, and Railways, ensuring a display of top-notch football skills throughout the tournament.

In a significant departure from previous editions, the 77th Santosh Trophy introduces an expanded knockout stage, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. This alteration promises more action-packed matches and adds to the excitement for both players and fans alike.

The semifinals, scheduled for March 7, and the grand finale on March 9, promise to be the pinnacle of the tournament, with teams vying for glory and the coveted Santosh Trophy.

As anticipation builds for the championship, preparations are in full swing. Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen recently chaired a meeting to review the readiness of all stakeholders, emphasizing the historic significance of the event. With meticulous planning and coordination, efforts are underway to ensure the seamless execution of the tournament.

Various departments and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a resounding success. From security arrangements to sanitation management, medical coverage to traffic control, every aspect is being meticulously addressed to provide players and spectators with a memorable experience.

With the assurance of security provided by the DIGP and the cooperation of local authorities and community leaders, organizers are confident in maintaining a safe and harmonious environment throughout the tournament.

As excitement mounts for the championship's inauguration, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also the president of APFA, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, will ceremoniously kick off the tournament at 5 pm, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating football extravaganza.

Strict guidelines have been put in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, with prohibited items such as pan/gutkha, alcoholic beverages, and weapons strictly prohibited within the stadium premises.