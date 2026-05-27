Arunachal to create separate ILP department to protect tribal rights, says CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, May 27, announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government would set up a separate department dedicated to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to strengthen its enforcement and safeguard indigenous tribal rights.

The announcement came after a seven-hour-long high-level consultative meeting attended by student bodies, community-based organisations (CBOs), political parties, legal experts and civil society groups to deliberate on issues concerning indigenous rights and ILP enforcement.

Describing the deliberations as one of the most extensive discussions on the future of the state and its indigenous communities, Khandu said the government remained committed to protecting the identity, demographic security and constitutional rights of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal population.

“All community-based organisations, student bodies, representatives of political parties and other stakeholders attended the consultative meeting and shared their concerns and suggestions,” the Chief Minister told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting also discussed demands raised by the Arunachal Pradesh ST Bachao Andolan Committee (APSTBAC), including stronger protection of indigenous tribal rights, action against illegal immigrants, strict implementation of the ILP system and opposition to granting Scheduled Tribe status to non-tribal communities.

Khandu said the government had accepted all four demands “in principle”, describing them as genuine concerns.

On the issue of alleged illegal religious structures, the Chief Minister said the government would take action against illegal mosques in the state and added that directions had already been issued to the Chief Secretary to prepare a detailed report on such structures for further action.

The Chief Minister also announced that seven-member delegations from the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), APSTBAC and legal experts had been invited for a follow-up meeting on May 29 to prepare a roadmap on the issues discussed.

The developments come amid protests over the “Arunachal Pradesh Inner Line Permit Guidelines, 2026”.

The APSTBAC had earlier called a 36-hour bandh from May 14, alleging that the new ILP guidelines could dilute indigenous protections and weaken provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The bandh turned violent on May 15, with clashes reported between protesters and security personnel. The committee had also warned of a 72-hour statewide bandh if the government failed to address its demands.

Responding to queries regarding a proposed 24-hour capital bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) over alleged illegal mosques in Itanagar, Khandu said the organisation had announced the protest without waiting for the outcome of the consultative meeting.

“Their demands are genuine, and the government has already announced action during the meeting,” he said, while appealing for peace, restraint and cooperation from all organisations and citizens.