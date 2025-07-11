Arunachal to establish five dedicated schools for children with special needs

In a significant step towards inclusive education, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to establish five dedicated schools for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) across the state.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona stated that these specialised institutions will be set up in the districts of Kameng, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri, and Tirap. “We have a significant number of special students in our state who face numerous challenges every day. It is important to take steps to support them,” he said, emphasising the state’s commitment to addressing the educational needs of children with disabilities.

Sona added that once preliminary preparations are completed, the proposal will be submitted to the state cabinet for formal approval.



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Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, lauded the initiative, calling it a reflection of the state’s dedication to “equality, empowerment, and leaving no child behind on the journey to Viksit Bharat.” He stressed that the focus of these schools will be to support children who face daily challenges due to their disabilities.

According to data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a total of 2,989 children in Arunachal Pradesh were identified as CWSNs during the 2023–24 academic year.

The initiative is expected to bridge existing gaps in access and quality education for special needs children and promote a more inclusive learning environment throughout the state.