Arunachal to hold simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal elections on December 15

The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the schedule for the simultaneous general elections to the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Municipal bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat.

The elections will be held in a single phase on December 15, 2025.

According to the official press note issued on November 15, the notification and public notice by the returning officers will be issued on November 17, while the last date for filing nominations is November 24.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 29.

Counting of votes is scheduled for December 20, with the entire election process expected to be completed by December 23, 2025.