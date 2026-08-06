Arunachal to host 2026 Asian Rafting Championships in October

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 6 said Boleng in Siang district is set to host the 2026 Asian Rafting Championships from October 5 to 9, positioning the state as a premier destination for adventure sports.

Khandu held a meeting with Asian Rafting Council President Shaukat Sikand and Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association President Nino Dai in the presence of Sports Minister Ojing Tasing to review preparations for the international championship.

The Chief Minister said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh's spectacular rivers, adventure sports potential and hospitality to the international community.

He expressed confidence that the championship would strengthen the state's profile as a global adventure tourism destination while promoting water sports and boosting the local economy.