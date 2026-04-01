Arunachal to host first National Ski Mountaineering Championship in April

Pema Khandu on Wednesday announced that Arunachal Pradesh will host its first-ever National Ski Mountaineering Championship later this month, marking a significant step for winter sports in the region.

The Chief Minister said the event would coincide with an inaugural ski and snowboarding training programme, signalling the formal introduction of organised snow sports in the state.

“A landmark moment for Indian winter sports and tourism,” Khandu said, adding that Arunachal Pradesh “proudly announces the 1st Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship… marking the historic debut of organised snow sports in the North East.”

Officials confirmed that a training camp will run from April 5 to April 14, with the championship scheduled for April 15. The programme is expected to bring together athletes, trainers and winter sports enthusiasts from across the country.

Khandu described the development as “a historic first”, calling it the beginning of structured snow sports activities in the region. He added that the initiative could open new opportunities for local athletes while strengthening the state’s position as an emerging winter tourism destination.

Authorities said the effort aims to identify and nurture talent from Arunachal Pradesh, while also attracting national-level participants to its high-altitude, snow-covered terrain. The move is expected to support both sporting development and adventure tourism in the state.