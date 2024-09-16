Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the inaugural North East Football League (NEFL) 2024, scheduled to kick off in January 2025 in Itanagar.

The North East Football Development Council (NEFDC) has granted permission to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association to organise the event, as per a notification dated August 27.

The NEFDC notification states: "With immense pleasure, we are hereby granting permission to your esteemed State Association to organise the North East Football League at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh which is scheduled to commence in the month of January 2025."

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming league, highlighting its significance for regional talent. "This event will be a great platform for our talented players to showcase their sporting prowess," he remarked in a tweet.

The Deputy CM also emphasised the state's readiness to host the event, noting, "With top-notch facilities in place, we are ready to deliver a seamless league that will also provide entertainment to our sports loving public."

This regional football league aims to boost the sport's profile in Northeast India, potentially unearthing new talent and providing a competitive platform for local players. The event is expected to draw teams and fans from across the region, fostering both athletic competition and cultural exchange.