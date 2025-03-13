The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon introduce a film policy aimed at promoting and supporting the state's emerging film industry, Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister Nyato Dukam informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA Tai Nikio during Question Hour, Dukam said that the state cabinet has approved an interim committee and tasked it with drafting a comprehensive film policy in consultation with key stakeholders.

"The policy is still in draft form and under active review," Dukam stated, adding that the drafting committee—comprising the IPR secretary, director, deputy director (film), and two eminent filmmakers—will finalize and submit the policy by the next financial year.

He also noted that the government is gathering inputs from the Film and Television Institute at Rakap and other stakeholders to enhance the state's film ecosystem.



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Raising concerns, MLA Tai Nikio pointed out that local filmmakers struggle to recover investments due to the lack of structured policies and government support. He proposed establishing a State Film Production Board or Corporation to facilitate funding and revenue generation through local productions.

"Currently, local filmmakers face significant financial hurdles due to the absence of a proper policy," Nikio said.

Dukam assured the House that the government is committed to finalizing a policy that integrates industry suggestions and aims to create a sustainable and profitable film sector in Arunachal Pradesh.