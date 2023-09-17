Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 17 has announced the introduction of a state government flagship program aimed at supporting trades that do not fall under the purview of the newly launched PM Vishwakarma scheme by the central government. The announcement was made during the virtual launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the DK Convention Centre.

In his address, Chief Minister Khandu highlighted that the state's flagship program would ensure that all local artisans, craftsmen, and tradesmen, who were left out of the newly launched central scheme, receive government support. This initiative aims to provide equal benefits to trades that were not initially included in the central scheme.

Khandu praised the PM Vishwakarma scheme as a significant step toward empowering artisans, who form the backbone of the nation's workforce. He emphasized that millions of tradesmen across the country would benefit from this initiative.

The Vishwakarma scheme is designed to provide recognition and comprehensive support to traditional artisans and craftsmen who work with their hands and basic tools. Its objective is to enhance the quality, scale, and reach of their products and integrate them into MSME value chains.

Arunachal Pradesh boasts a substantial pool of expert artisans, particularly in trades such as carpentry, weaving, sculpting, handloom, and textiles. With government support, these artisans will have the opportunity to enhance their skills and access financial and marketing benefits.

Chief Minister Khandu commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to empowering the last person in the queue. He highlighted the remarkable development and welfare activities initiated by the central government during Modi's leadership over the past nine years.

Khandu also praised Modi's global leadership, citing India's successful hosting of the G20 summit. He noted that the world now looks up to India, and foreign diplomats and delegates have visited Arunachal Pradesh without concerns, thanks to the country's significant progress under Modi's leadership.

The event at the DK Convention Centre was attended by Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, State's Labor Minister Tumke Bagra, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang, top bureaucrats, representatives from various labor organizations, and artisans.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Government of India has included 18 traditional trades, including fishing net maker, tailor, garland maker, sculptor, and more. The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry for the scheme, with multiple activities planned for implementation, including beneficiary identification, skill up-gradation training, credit and marketing support, and more. The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, will support tradesmen in the fisheries sector.

The Union Cabinet approved the nationwide implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme on August 16, 2023.