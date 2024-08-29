Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, said today that the Cabinet approval of Rs. 4,136 crore for hydroelectric projects in the North Eastern Region represents a quantum leap towards sustainable energy. The move is also part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-inspired special emphasis on the Northeast, aiming at the development of 15,000 MW clean energy by 2032 which in turn would accelerate regional development and add to India's role for global sustainability.

The CFA for the state governments in the NER was earlier sanctioned by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Modi on August 28. The assistance shall provide equity contribution in hydroelectric projects through joint-venture agreements between state corporations and CPSUs. The scheme, having an outlay of Rs 4,136 crore, will be implemented during the period from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32 and is likely to develop a cumulative hydro capacity of about 15,000 MW.

It is proposed to locate India's highest dam at Dibang, and Arunachal Pradesh is at the heart of this green revolution. The scheme has a provision for allocation of 10% GBS to NER. Grants to the state governments will be provided but capped at 24% of the total project equity, with a maximum of Rs 750 crore per project, which may be relaxed on a case-to-case basis.