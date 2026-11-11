The Anjaw district administration in Arunachal Pradesh will resume land acquisition surveys for the 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project from November 16, with the exercise covering properties that were missed during an earlier assessment.

The survey will cover the stretch from Samdul village, including the proposed submergence area, to Chunyu Bridge Point in Hawai circle.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, the exercise will involve reassessing land and other properties left out during the previous survey, which was initiated under an order dated June 19, 2026.

The administration has asked landowners and project-affected families to remain present during the exercise. Village headmen and panchayat representatives from all 33 affected villages have also been directed to inform residents and assist the survey team.

A corrigendum issued by the state government in January 2026 revised the area of private and community land proposed for acquisition from 869.35 hectares to 631.274 hectares. The land is being acquired for the construction of the project.

The survey will be assisted by police personnel, following a directive from the deputy commissioner to the Superintendent of Police. THDC India Limited has also been asked to take necessary action.

The renewed exercise comes amid earlier concerns raised by local groups over the project's environmental impact assessment and land acquisition process. In 2025, the North East Human Rights organisation had alleged discrepancies in the project's EIA report and raised concerns over the assessment process.