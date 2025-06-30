Arunachal to set up Bhupen Hazarika museum in Roing: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has announced the establishment of a dedicated museum in memory of the legendary musician and cultural icon, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The announcement was made during a high-level coordination meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar to plan the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

The museum, to be set up at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, will serve as a tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s profound artistic legacy and his deep historical ties with Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aims to celebrate his timeless contribution to music, literature, and the spirit of unity among diverse communities in the Northeast.

A bilingual commemorative book chronicling Dr. Hazarika’s life, music, and vision will also be published as part of the centenary tribute. The celebration, officials said, will not only honour his musical genius but also spotlight the inclusive values, cultural pride, and harmony that he stood for.

The coordination meeting was chaired by Deputy CM Chowna Mein and attended by Minister of Education and Tourism P.D. Sona, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Oken Tayeng, and Puinnyo Apum. Key officials present included Secretary (Planning) R.K. Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sadhana Deori, APLS President Y.D. Thongchi, and representatives from the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust including Secretary Manjula Hazarika and her team