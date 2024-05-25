In response to the recent allegations leveled against PHED Western Zone Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti by the Yachuli Mandal of the BJP, the Toko Welfare Association (TWA) has come forward to challenge the claims, demanding concrete evidence to substantiate the accusations.

Addressing the media in a press conference, TWA spokesperson Toko Nikam emphasized the need for proof regarding the alleged "financial concurrence for illegal appointment in the PHE&WS department in Miao circle of Changlang district." Nikam questioned the validity of the accusations and urged for any signatory evidence from Jyoti's side.

Referring to the allegations made by Yachuli BJP Mandal President Tania Tajing, Nikam dismissed them as unsubstantiated and stated, "It is a wrong appeal from the Yachuli BJP mandal president Tania Tajing." Furthermore, he reiterated that the association stands in support of Jyoti, labeling him as blameless and emphasizing his seniority within the TWA.

Responding to queries regarding Jyoti's absence from the public discourse, Nikam clarified that the officer is currently indisposed and out of station, adding that Jyoti may lodge a police complaint at a later stage.

The TWA, asserting its non-political stance, demanded documentary evidence regarding the alleged 1,000 government job appointments facilitated by Jyoti, as claimed by Tajing. The association also filed an FIR against Tajing and the BJP for defamation.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has initiated an investigation into the matter following a complaint filed by the Yachuli BJP Mandal. SIC SP Anant Mittal confirmed that the case is being thoroughly examined from all possible angles.