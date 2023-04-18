In a significant breakthrough, the security forces achieved a major success as they apprehended a top cadre of the banned insurgent group NSCN-K-YA in Longding District on April 18.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police, dealing a significant blow to the illegal activities of the insurgent group in the region.

Earlier on on January 31, 2023.A joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police arrested a self-styled Commander of Wancho Region, Anok Wangsu, a hardcore insurgent of NSCN-K-YA . He was apprehended from a suspected house in possession of several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards to conceal his identity.

The apprehended cadre was responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. The joint team of Assam Rifles and Longding Police discreetly approached the suspected house based on a specific intelligence input.