Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein convened a meeting of the Tourism Department to chalk out a road map for the tourism development of Arunachal Pradesh at his office in Civil Secretariat on October 28.

Mein claimed that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge potential for tourism and it will be the biggest industry in future with the highest revenue-generating sector which will propel the State’s economy to newer heights.

He further said that to tap the tourism potential of the State, a road map for tourism is the need of the hour. Further the minister asked the Tourism Department to come up with a road map to take it to next level which will be placed in the coming budget.

He further asserted to market the rich cultures and historic sites of the State to the outside world and at the same time urged to ease the process of obtaining Inner Line Permit and Restricted Area Permit for the tourists along with a proper travel plan to tourists attracted places.

Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo thanked the initiative and support of the state Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for the growth of the tourism sector in the State.

He said that Covid19 had interrupted the initial flow of tourism, however, the department is working in the same line to streamline the tourism sector and will leave no stone unturned to take tourism to a greater height.

Secretary Tourism, Sadhana Deori while presenting a preliminary road map informed that the department is aiming for the development of ‘High Value Low Volume’ Model of Tourism with emphasis on Extensive Marketing & promotion of tourism products, Creation of ‘High-quality and Need-Based Infrastructure on a subsidy and revenue sharing model and also for Improving Existing Tourism Products and for creation of New Tourism Attractions for better revenue Generation.

She further said that the creation of a Skilled Human Workforce is the need of the hour to support and sustain the growth of tourism in the State which will also provide employment opportunities to the youths.

The meeting was also attended by the Advisor to Minister (Tourism), Laisam Simai, Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, Additional Secretary (Planning), R K Sharma, Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng and Director Planning, Pallab Dey among others.