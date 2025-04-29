NEDFi has awarded Rajiv Gandhi University's commerce department a significant consultancy project aimed at transforming tourism in Arunachal Pradesh through increased private investment.

The formal agreement was signed on Monday at NEDFi headquarters in Guwahati between NEDFi General Manager Olee Bora and RGU Commerce Department Head Prof RC Parida.

The eight-month project will identify obstacles facing private investors across key tourism sectors, including hospitality, tour operations, event management, transport services, homestays, and restaurants.

Researchers will analyse existing legal frameworks and government schemes while evaluating opportunities for expanded public and private sector participation in the state's tourism economy.

The initiative will culminate in a strategic blueprint featuring actionable policy recommendations and detailed bankable project profiles designed to attract investors.

The study will incorporate input from diverse stakeholders, including community leaders, local entrepreneurs, government officials, and tourism experts, to ensure comprehensive perspectives.

Upon completion, the final report is expected to serve as a roadmap for sustainable tourism growth in the state, potentially creating new economic opportunities for local communities. (PTI)