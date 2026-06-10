Arunachal Tourism Minister discusses infrastructure, seeks Centre’s support for tourism development

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday, June 10, called on Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and discussed ongoing tourism initiatives in the state.

MLA Mopi Mihu of Anini and the Advisor (Tourism) were also present during the meeting.

According to an official statement, Sona discussed key priorities including tourism infrastructure development, destination planning, and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a unique and sustainable tourism destination.

He also sought continued support and guidance from the Union Tourism Ministry to unlock the sector’s potential for livelihood generation and economic growth in the state.

The minister expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s “valuable insights” and assurance of continued cooperation in strengthening tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added.