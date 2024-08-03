To transform Arunachal Pradesh into a premier tourist destination, the state’s Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona met with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss collaborative efforts to enhance the state's tourism sector.

The meeting, also attended by Union Tourism Secretary V. Vidyavathi and Resident Commissioner of Arunachal Bhawan Amjad Tak, was a platform for discussing key strategies to unlock Arunachal Pradesh’s vast tourism potential. Both ministers exchanged innovative ideas focused on promoting the state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and local traditions.

Union Tourism Minister Shekhawat reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Arunachal Pradesh through critical infrastructure development, cultural promotion and improved tourism experiences. “The collaboration with the central government is pivotal in transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a top tourist destination,” stated Sona. He emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities while preserving the state's natural beauty.

Key initiatives discussed included infrastructure improvements such as roads and airports, enhanced visitor amenities, and cultural programs. These efforts aim to improve accessibility, job creation, and economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Sona expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s support and visionary approach, underscoring that the partnership between the state and central governments will significantly contribute to the region’s holistic development and cultural exchange opportunities.